Members of Notre Dame Academy’s Y-Club partnered with the Nick Rodman Legacy Foundation to raise $2,000 to benefit Mighty Oak Academy, a preparatory school that serves kindergarteners through eighth-graders in the Portland Neighborhood.

Students also collaborated with the Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation to collect items for animals and children.

They collected more than 100 pet items, including blankets, towels, treats, food and toys, for the Kentucky Humane Society. The students also collected hundreds of books for the Norton Children’s Hospital’s Reach Out and Read Program, which is supported by the foundation.

The Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation is a nonprofit that honors Addie and her brother Baylor Kirchgessner who were students at Notre Dame. They died in an accident last December.