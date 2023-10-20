Norton to offer conference for faith leaders on addressing trauma Nov. 2

“Resources for Faith Leaders: Considerations Following Trauma” will be presented on Nov. 2 at The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Ave., by Norton Faith and Health Ministries.

The free conference is open to clergy, other faith leaders, faith community nurses, health ministers, congregational care teams, seminarians and chaplains. The day will include several speakers, lunch, prayer and health screenings.

“Due to the rise in traumatic events occurring in our society, faith leaders are called upon for guidance and support to navigate these experiences,” an announcement about the conference said. “This program will provide an array of topics and resources designed to address how to manage trauma and encourage care for families going through the various aspects of trauma.”The program, which runs from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., is free, but registration by Oct. 27 is required. To register, call 629-1234, option 4, or visit https://tinyurl.com/4b2uz2m4.