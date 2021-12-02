Wedding Anniversaries

William and Rosemarie Mattingly, members of St. Gabriel Church, will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary on Dec. 3. Mrs. Mattingly, the former Rosemarie Ragle, retired from the executive credit department at Sears. Mr. Mattingly retired from the accounting department at LG&E after 32 years. The couple have five sons, 11 grandchildren and a great grandchild.

John R. and Carla J. Thomas, members of St. Gabriel Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 4. Mrs. Thomas, the former Carla Ganz, retired as a dental assistant after 45 years. Mr. Thomas retired from GE in 2018. The couple have a child and two grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Frank Bosler, members of St. Gabriel Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 4. Mrs. Bosler, the former Nancy Warren, retired in 2014 after 48 years in nursing. Mr. Bosler, a veteran of the United States Navy, retired from Cissell Manufacturing and UPS in 2013. The couple have three children and three grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. George K. Eisenback, members of St. Michael Church, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Dec. 1. Mrs. Eisenback is the former Elise F. Allgeier. The couple worked in suburban sanitation. They have four children, eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.