Nonprofits spread Christmas cheer during pandemic

The manner in which the St. Vincent de Paul Society and Catholic Charities reached out to needy individuals this Christmas season looked a lot different than in years past, but not even a global pandemic could stop the spread of cheer.

St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) held its 19th annual Santa Shop as a drive-through event Dec. 13 on its campus, at 1029 S. Preston Highway. More than 174 families, including close to 500 children, were served, said Donna Young, SVDP’s director of conference affairs and volunteer services. Each family received a Kroger gift card and a few toys donated by Toys for Tots. In years before the pandemic, the SVDP’s Family Success Center was converted into a mini-mall, where families were invited to shop for toys and clothing for their children with the help of hundreds of volunteers, said Young.

Ed Wnorowski, SVDP’s executive director and chief executive officer, greeted families and handed out gifts as they sat in their cars, during the Dec. 13 event. Wnorowski said the experience this year was “flat” and nothing compared to years when he and volunteers spent time talking to clients and helping them select Christmas gifts for their children. “We’d ask them about their children’s favorite toys and color,” said Wnorowski. A typical Santa Shop served 1,500 children, he noted. Thanks to the pandemic, they had to scale back this year, because of a lack of volunteers. And it wasn’t feasible to hold such a large-scale event as a drive-through, he said.

Catholic Charities of Louisville also adapted it’s yearly Christmas giveaway event. During the week of Dec. 13, clients served by the Sister Visitor Center, Office of Migration and Refugee Services, Bakhita Empowerment Initiative and Family Support Services received gifts, gift cards and clothing during drive-through events on the Charities’ St. Anthony Campus located at West Market and Twenty-Second streets. Earlier in the year, Catholic Charities reached out to parish groups and individuals for donations to make the giveaway possible. More than 200 families, including 500 children were served.