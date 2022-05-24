Archdiocesan News

Archbishop Fabre ordains
Father Dustin Hungerford

Father Dustin Hungerford lay prostrate before the altar during his ordination to the priesthood at the Cathedral of the Assumption in downtown Louisville May 21. Father Hungerford will serve as associate pastor of St. Margaret Mary and St. William churches. (Record Photos by Ruby Thomas)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre ordained Father Dustin Hungerford to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Louisville May 21, saying it was a great day of rejoicing.

“We are present here today to ordain you to the priesthood of Jesus Christ. What a great day of rejoicing for this local church, for the universal church. What a great day of rejoicing for your family and friends who love you. What a great day of rejoicing for you personally,” said Archbishop Fabre. “It is my honor to be present today to ordain you as a priest in this, my first ordination of any kind here in the Archdiocese of Louisville.”

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre laid his hands on Father Dustin Hungerford, which signified the conferral of the Holy Spirit. Deacon Dennis Nash and Father Anthony Chandler looked on.

The ordination, celebrated at the Cathedral of the Assumption in downtown Louisville, was attended by Archbishop Emeritus Joseph E. Kurtz, who retired in February, as well as members of the presbyterate, deacons, seminarians and a host of laypeople who filled three-quarters of the church.

During his homily, Archbishop Fabre reflected on the priesthood and on the ministry Father Hungerford is beginning.

Father Dustin Hungerford knelt as Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre prayed the prayer of ordination.

“I pray and I know that the people of God will love your priesthood and you,” he said, speaking directly to the newly ordained priest.

The “people of God” love priests for many reasons, said the archbishop.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre presented the chalice and paten to Father Dustin Hungerford.

One such reason is summed up by the statement that “the ordained priest is the rich fruit of an invitation offered by God to find purpose and meaning in life by being God’s presence to people in the world today,” said Archbishop Fabre. “In a very real way, priests bring to others the presence of Jesus Christ, the presence of Jesus Christ that is fostered and nurtured by the priest’s own prayer, reflection, service and his own quest for holiness in life.”

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre smiled at Father Dustin Hungerford after offering him the Kiss of Peace.

Archbishop Fabre offered the new priest some advice and encouragement:

“May it always be the Lord you preach and exalt in your ministry,” he said. “Being faithful to the priestly promises will lead you to the blessings God has promised.”

He also counseled Father Hungerford to learn from the laity.

“The people have much to teach you from their own encounters with God,” he said.

Father Hungerford will serve as associate pastor of St. Margaret Mary Church and St. William Church.

Father Philip Erickson helped Father Dustin Hungerford vest with the chasuble.

 

Father Dustin Hungerford blessed Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre following his ordination.

 

Father Dustin Hungerford blessed Archbishop Emeritus Joseph E. Kurtz following his ordination.

Father Dustin Hungerford greeted priests and deacons of the Archdiocese of Louisville outside the Cathedral of the Assumption following his ordination.

 

Priests and deacons of the Archdiocese of Louisville applauded outside the Cathedral of the Assumption following Father Dustin Hungerford’s ordination.

