New ‘Conversations’ episode to air on the Faith Channel next month

The January episode of “Conversations with Archbishop Kurtz,” a TV show featuring the Archbishop of Louisville and his guests, will air on The Faith Channel next month.

In the latest episode, Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz and Dr. Brian Reynolds, chancellor, discuss the new year and the archbishop’s “hope and observations about trends in the church and society.”

Archbishop Kurtz will also welcome guest Christopher Graney, an astronomer with the Vatican Observatory, to discuss the topic of faith and science. Graney also writes a bi-monthly column for The Record. During the show, Archbishop Kurtz and Reynolds will also answer questions from viewers.

The Faith Channel is on Spectrum channel 19 with a cable box and Spectrum digital channel 279. The episode will air on Tuesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and Saturdays at 4 p.m.

Bardstown viewers can watch the episode on Channel 19 (BRTV) at 7 p.m. on the first two Mondays of the month and on Bardstown’s PLG TV on Tuesday afternoons at 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The show is also available on iTunes, www.archlou.org/conversations, WLCR 1040 AM radio, WLHN 95.3 FM in Meade County and Breadbox Media.