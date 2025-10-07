New award and lecture series honors the spirit of the late Sister Martha Buser

Sister Martha Buser

The inaugural Sister Martha Buser Spirit Award and Lecture series will be presented at a free event Oct. 17 in Bellarmine University’s Cralle Theatre at 7 p.m.

The late Sister Martha Buser was a teacher, spiritual director and author who served as an Ursuline Sister of Louisville for 72 years. She died in 2023 at age 92.

The lecture will be given by Kathleen Norris, author of “The Cloister Walk,” “Dakota,” “Acedia and Me” and other works.

The first recipient of the award will be Louisville poet and author Dianne Aprile, who teaches creative non-fiction in Spalding University’s Master of Fine Arts in Writing program. According to an announcement from the Ursulines, Aprile was taught by Sister Buser at Sacred Heart Academy in the 1960s and “credits her with launching her writing career.”

The award recognizes individuals who embody Sister Buser’s spiritual values, creativity and resilience, according to the announcement.

“Martha impacted so many lives within her congregation, the Archdiocese of Louisville and virtually any person she met or taught. Presenting the inaugural award to Dianne Aprile is not only a tribute to Sister Martha but also a grateful recognition of the contributions made by Dianne to the community,” said filmmaker Morgan Atkinson, the event spokesperson.

The award and lecture series are sponsored by the Company of St. Angela, a spirituality group that Sister Buser helped establish. Event co-sponsors include the Drepung Gomang Center for Engaging Compassion, the Thomas Merton Center, the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville and the Center for Interfaith Relations.



Register to attend for free at dgcec.wildapricot.org/event-6350838/Registration.