National youth conference gets kids talking, thinking about their faith

Kyra Thomas, from left, Samantha Bowling and Madeline Freeman, Mercy Academy juniors, decorated t-shirts, destined for people in Haiti, during the National Catholic Youth Conference in Indianapolis earlier this month. Some of the youth sported fun hats intended for trading with attendees from other dioceses. (Photo Special to The Record by Ruby Thomas)

More than 300 representatives of the Archdiocese of Louisville stormed Indianapolis in the middle of November to attend the National Catholic Youth Conference.

Youths and adults spent three days attending Mass, trading trinkets, listening to speakers, learning about their faith and praying together.

Mandy Kumler, youth minister at St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky., said the students were receptive to all the conference had to offer.

“One of the things that stood out to them was (eucharistic) adoration,” she said in an interview after the trip. “The Auxiliary Bishop of New York … did beautiful catechesis and the kids got a lot out of doing it. He talked about how the monstrance is just a thing and how the important part is what’s inside.”

Many of the teens viewed a display chronicling eucharistic miracles, and they were excited to see it included events from recent history, Kumler noted.

“They talked about it all night,” she said. “Because it’s current, there’s stuff in it from 2006, and they were like, ‘I was alive then!’ ”

Kumler said the nine teens who attended from St. Aloysius went to confession and “were really into it and had a positive experience.”

Part of the culture of NCYC is trading — students bring themed or branded items like scarves, hats, lanyards and pins to trade with those from other dioceses.

One student said they traded an Archdiocese of Louisville scarf for one from the Archdiocese of Detroit, complete with pockets, and they were able to trade their hat for one that looks like a cow.

In addition to Mass, attendees went to breakout sessions that highlighted different topics relevant to today’s youth.

Addison Boren, a junior at South Oldham High School who attended with the St. Aloysius Youth Group, said the session that affected her the most was called “Higher, Further, Faster: Elevating Our Pro-life Activism.”

The session was about abortion, but instead of solely “talking about how abortion is bad,” it “focused on giving families the resources to choose pro-life,” she said.

“Currently, abortion has been a very controversial topic; it was refreshing to hear of a nonviolent attitude of pro-life movements,” she said. “I liked how the talk did not focus on negative aspects of abortion. In a unique way, it showed me why some people may feel forced to choose that route. This talk was done in a way that even people against pro-life can listen and learn about ways to support families.”

Another St. Aloysius youth, Harper Ash, said the most memorable breakout session she attended involved magic tricks.

“Not only was it really entertaining, but I learned a lot about living your faith to the fullest,” she said. “I learned how to bring my faith with me everywhere I go, through sports, school and home life.”