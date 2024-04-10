National Eucharistic Revival topic of April’s podcast

The April installment of the “What’s New in ArchLou Podcast” features Dr. Karen Shadle, director of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Worship. She joins host Dr. Brian Reynolds, chancellor of the archdiocese, to discuss the National Eucharistic Revival and how the local church is taking part in the national movement.

She will also discuss the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage and the National Eucharistic Congress taking place in Indianapolis in July.

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s monthly podcast highlights the people and ministries of the Catholic Church in central Kentucky.

“Each month, we welcome guests to discuss what’s going on in the archdiocese and invite you to get involved as you deepen your engagement with your Catholic faith,” the announcement said.



The podcast, part of the Arch Lou Podcast Network, can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, the Faith Channel and the Archdiocese of Louisville’s website, www.archlou.org, and its YouTube Channel and Facebook page. New episodes are released the first Tuesday of each month.