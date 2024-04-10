Cents & Sensibility — As column concludes, continue to read its timeless advice

Beth Peabody

This issue marks the 37th publication of Cents & Sensibility. The first issue was published in December of 2020, when COVID-19 was wreaking havoc worldwide, and now we are looking forward to the 150th Kentucky Derby.

To say the span of the past three-plus years has been a volatile period would be an understatement. However, this column’s advice, provided to improve financial literacy, is intended to be timeless.

When the editor of The Record introduced Cents & Sensibility, she mentioned, “It may seem a bit out of The Record’s mission to educate readers about matters of financial literacy, but it falls in line with a priority of the Archdiocese of Louisville over the last few years to increase the financial literacy of church ministers — clergy and lay leaders alike … And now this column aims to expand that reach to readers of The Record.”

My goal has been to provide actionable advice each month that involved readers and helped them learn simple ways to gain financial security — with the following quote in mind:

“Tell me and I forget, teach me and I remember, involve me and I learn.” Benjamin Franklin

Past topics covered a wide array of financial issues and included: retirement planning, estate planning, budgeting, investment strategies, education savings plans, happiness at work and how to discuss finances.

If readers want unbiased advice regarding the topics listed above, I encourage them to review these columns on The Record’s website: https://therecordnewspaper.org/editorials-commentary/cents-sensibility/.

Three-plus years ago I wrote, “If you feel better about your finances, you feel better about your life.” I hope my suggested actions provided some clarity and comfort.

This column is the last one to be written on a monthly basis. It has been an honor to serve the community by making the complex world of finances a bit less overwhelming, and I thank the archdiocese for giving me this opportunity.

In closing, please consider the following timeless pieces of advice:

Not having a plan is not a plan.

Do not be afraid to discuss finances with friends and family.

Be kind to your professional advisors, they have your best interest in mind.

Know the details of your retirement plans and review each year.

Create a savings bucket for emergencies.

Take steps to increase your knowledge of finances as you might any other hobby.

Beth Stegner Peabody is CEO of Stegner Investment Associates and a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy and St. Agnes School.Editor’s note: Beth Stegner Peabody has offered to respond to reader questions periodically. If you have a question related to personal finance and financial literacy, please send it to record@archlou.org with the subject line Cents & Sensibility Question.