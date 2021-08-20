A new mural at Holy Trinity Clifton Campus is greeting children as they return to school this week. It depicts children reading with a therapy dog, a child swinging and a child climbing on a rock wall — all things that happen on the school’s campus.

Colton Colglazier, a young adult artist who attended St. Bernard School, duPont Manual High School and Murray State University, completed it this month on a hallway wall outside the school’s occupational therapy room.

The Clifton school serves students with average to above-average aptitude who learn differently. Among its students are those diagnosed with dyslexia, dysgraphia, ADHD and other learning differences. It currently offers kindergarten through sixth grade and adds a new grade each year.