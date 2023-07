Lucy Dixon, a 2023 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy, is the recipient of the National Merit University of Alabama Scholarship.

Six other 2023 graduates in the Archdiocese of Louisville were announced winners of college-sponsored merit scholarships last month.

College-sponsored scholarships are renewable and cover up to four years of undergraduate study at the sponsoring institution. Awards range from $500 to $2,000 per year, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.