Mount St. Francis will offer stargazing event Oct. 1

The Mount Saint Francis Retreat Center will present “Moon Over the Mount,” a telescope stargazing session, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Mount Saint Francis Sanctuary.

The event will begin with dinner and a discussion with Chris Graney, a local astronomer and historian of science at the Vatican Observatory. He will offer a presentation and guide participants in “enjoying the beauty of the heavens,” according to an announcement from the center.

The cost is $35 per person or $100 for a family of up to six. To reserve a spot, visit www.mountsaintfrancis.org/moon-over-the-mount.