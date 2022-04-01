Archdiocesan News

Wedding Anniversaries — March 31, 2022

Ken and Margie Layman, members of St. Peter the Apostle Church, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary April 3. Mrs. Layman, the former Margaret Ray, retired in 1996 as a member of the Jefferson County Public School’s clerical staff after 21 years. Mr. Layman, a veteran of the U.S. Army, retired as a Jefferson County Public School teacher in 2005 after 36 years. The couple have two children, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

 

 

 

 

 

Mr. and Mrs. Ron Dischinger, members of Ascension Church, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary March 3. Mrs. Dischinger is the former Margie Price. Mr. Dischinger is a building coordinator for LDG Development. The couple have four children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

