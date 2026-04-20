Monte Cassino pilgrimages planned on Sundays during May

The Monte Cassino Shrine at St. Meinrad Archabbey. (Photo Special to The Record)

Five pilgrimages to honor the Blessed Mother will be held at the Monte Cassino Shrine in Saint Meinrad, Ind., throughout the month of May.

Each of the pilgrimages will begin with an opening hymn and a short sermon, followed by a rosary procession. The services will end with the Litany of the Blessed Virgin and a hymn.

Sermons will be offered by Benedictine Brothers of St. Meinrad Archabbey, except where noted. The speakers and topics are:

May 3: Brother Chrysostom Sica (Belmont Abbey, N.C.): “Mary: Like Us”

May 10: Brother Joel Blaize: “Regina Caeli: The Church’s Easter Song to Mary”

May 17: Brother Francis de Sales Wagner: “Our Lady of Peace”

May 24: Brother Jude Angel Romero-Olivas: “Have You Discovered Your Gift from the Holy Spirit Yet?”

May 31: Brother Gregory Morris: “Mary, Spouse of the Holy Spirit”

Services begin at 2 p.m. CDT and are open to the public. Monte Cassino Shrine is located one mile east of the archabbey on State Highway 62 in St. Meinrad.

For more information, call Krista Hall during business hours at 812-357-6501 or call 812-357-6611 on the day of the event.