Youth

CSAL announces the results of the fourth- and fifth-grade Quick Recall tournament 

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The Catholic Schools Academic League held its fourth- and fifth-grade Quick Recall tournament on March 12 at Holy Angels Academy.

St. Francis of Assisi School defeated St. Albert-Blue in one semi-final match 24-16 and moved on to the finals. St. Mary Academy defeated St. Martha School 28-16 in the other semi-final match and moved on to the finals. 

St. Francis of Assisi defeated St. Mary in the championship match 29-18 to win the tournament and to finish the season with an undefeated record of 10-0.

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