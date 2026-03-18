CSAL announces the results of the fourth- and fifth-grade Quick Recall tournament 

The Catholic Schools Academic League held its fourth- and fifth-grade Quick Recall tournament on March 12 at Holy Angels Academy.

St. Francis of Assisi School defeated St. Albert-Blue in one semi-final match 24-16 and moved on to the finals. St. Mary Academy defeated St. Martha School 28-16 in the other semi-final match and moved on to the finals.

St. Francis of Assisi defeated St. Mary in the championship match 29-18 to win the tournament and to finish the season with an undefeated record of 10-0.