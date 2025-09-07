Monte Cassino pilgrimages honoring Mary set for October

People walk outside Monte Cassino Shrine in St. Meinrad, Ind., after the Oct. 1, 2017 blessing of the shrine after two years of restoration efforts. Named after the famous Italian monastery founded by St. Benedict, the shrine has a history nearly as long as the nearby Benedictine-run St. Meinrad Archabbey, dating back to 1870. (CNS photo/Katie Rutter)

ST. MEINRAD, IN – St. Meinrad Archabbey in St. Meinrad, Ind., will hold a pilgrimage to honor the Blessed Mother at the nearby Monte Cassino Shrine each Sunday in October.

Pilgrimages will include a short sermon, rosary procession and the Litany of the Blessed Virgin.

The topics and speakers are:

Oct. 5: “Mary, Mother of the Church” by Benedictine Brother Isaac Levering.

Oct. 12 “Our Lady of Hope” by Benedictine Brother Zachary Wilberding.

Oct. 19 “Mary: A Model of Friendship” by Benedictine Brother Jean Fish.

Oct. 26 “Behold the Handmaid of the Lord” by Benedictine Father Michael Reyes.

Services begin at 2 p.m. CDT and are open to the public. The Monte Cassino Shrine is located one mile east of the archabbey on State Highway 62 in St. Meinrad, Ind.

For more information, contact Krista Hall during business hours at 812-357-6501 or call 812-357-6611 on the day of the event.