Monte Cassino pilgrimages honoring Mary set for May

St. Meinrad Archabbey in St. Meinrad, Ind., will hold a pilgrimage to honor the Blessed Mother at the nearby Monte Cassino Shrine each Sunday in May.

Pilgrimages will include a short sermon, rosary procession and the Litany of the Blessed Virgin.

The topics and speakers are:

May 7: “Mary, Queen of Indiana” — Benedictine Father Christian Raab.

May 14: “Mary, Mother of Us All” — Benedictine Father Joseph Cox.

May 21: “Mary and Discipleship” — Benedictine Brother Jean Fish.

May 28: “Mary, Mother of the Church.” — Benedictine Father Kolbe Wolniakowski.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. CDT. The public is invited. Monte Cassino Shrine is located a mile east of the archabbey on State Highway 62.

For more information, call Mary Jeanne Schumacher during business hours at 812-357-6501 or at 812-357-6611 on the day of the event.