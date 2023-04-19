High schools win WKU media awards

Students from three high schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville were winners in the 2023 Western Kentucky University High School Media Awards. They are:

Trinity High School — Chaz Kapfhammer, on the staff of Trinity Television, won first place in the narrative film category. Matthew Craven, on the staff of the ECHO Newspaper, won first place for news and feature photography. In the yearbook contest, Quinn Nickell won second place for a feature story published in the Shamrock. The staff of the Shamrock also won third place for the best student life spread.

Sacred Heart Academy — In the yearbook contest, Sacred Heart Academy won first place for best overall yearbook, The Angeline. The school also won first place awards for a sports spread and for theme development in the yearbook. They also won third place for organizations spread. In addition, Maddee Brown won first place for a feature story.

St. Xavier High School — Ben Purnell and Ben Howard, on the staff of Xavier News, won second place in the multimedia production category. William Lewis won second place for sports photography. Xavier News also placed second for the best high school news website.