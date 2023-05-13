Monastic Lessons planned at Gethsemani

Monastic Lessons, a series of monthly talks, will take place the last Sunday of the month at 4 p.m. at the Abbey of Gethsemani in Trappist, Ky.

Each talk will be presented by a Trappist monk and will “focus on a particular aspect of the spiritual life and discuss a saint, ‘master of virtue’ or a ‘monk of old,’ ” according to an announcement from Catholicism for the World, the group organizing the events.

Participants are welcome to stay for vespers at 5:30 p.m.

The upcoming presentations and topics are:

May 31 — “Discerning the Signs of the Times.”

June 30 — “The Virtues that are Especially Needed Today.”

For more information, contact Michael Snellen at 249-9218 or michaelsnellen1@gmail.com.