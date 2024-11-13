Message from the Superintendent — Faith is the ‘secret sauce’

Mary Beth Bowling

Our new website, louisvillecatholicschools.com, launched about three weeks ago with a new logo and flexible taglines like those you see above. The website tells a story about who we are as a system of 48 schools and what our mission and vision is for the young people in grades PreK-12 we serve daily.

We want our students to develop character, opportunity, creativity and confidence along with other attributes. But every tagline we use will indicate our belief that faith is the foundation from which all formation begins so that excellence can be achieved.

Knowledge only is not a recipe for success in life. The formation of the whole person is paramount in Catholic schools, and faith is the “secret sauce” that forms the foundation for a Catholic community and in turn calls our students to greater responsibility. Faith is not just a subject.

Why Catholic schools? In an article by Steve Angisano, “Heart Speaks to Heart,” he writes, “Many teachers have told me that they love working in a Catholic school because there is a difference in how we respect the individual and how we treat people. We often fail to trace that to the source to understand why it is this way. It’s not just because we are nicer people.

“It’s because we are part of the larger mission to be the Body of Christ to the world. We have the compassion of Jesus for those most in need. We have the joy of the Lord in our celebrations of life and faith. We are a face of hope for so many families that would not know where to turn,” he writes.

What does any parent want most in life? It is to see their child love learning, be academically challenged and become a successful adult. Yet, we sometimes don’t name the “secret sauce” in Catholic schools that continues to be present in our schools today.

We are communities of faith where the mission of Jesus Christ is embedded into the culture of the school. All the values our students learn from the teachings of Jesus — and seeing that modeled daily in a school community — propels our students to live their faith outside the walls of the school, to positively contribute to the larger communities in which they will live in the future.

We are communities of faith first. It is the secret sauce that has served us well for more than 100 years in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

During Discover Catholic Schools Week, do your homework as a parent. Explore the opportunities that exist for your child in our Catholic schools by attending an open house, asking for a tour, attending Mass and talking with families who are invested in Catholic education for their child.