College students from archdiocese receive business school honors

Three college students from the Archdiocese of Louisville have been recognized as the 2021 “Most Outstanding Business Student” at their respective schools by the Cincinnati chapter of the Financial Executive International.

The students are:

Caroline Flaherty is a graduate of St. Agnes School and Sacred Heart Academy. She is a junior at Miami University of Ohio.

Alexander Feller is a graduate of St. Agnes School and St. Xavier High School. He is currently attending Xavier University. He is a junior.

Victoria Raque is a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes School and Assumption High School. She is in her junior year at St. Thomas More University.

Financial Executive International is an association of business executives whose mission is to enhance its members’ professional development through peer networking, career management services and research, according to its website.