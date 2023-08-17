Message from the Archbishop — Be disciples of Christ

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

My Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Greetings in the Lord!

As we begin a new school year, please know of my prayers for everyone involved with Catholic school ministry in our family of Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Beth Bowling, has established a compelling theme for this school year, “Be Disciples of Christ: Live as a Blessing.” Jesus Christ is the reason our schools exist, and Catholic schools provide students and the adults in their lives with wonderful opportunities to learn about, experience and deepen their identity as disciples of Jesus Christ.

I offer a brief message to the members of our Catholic school communities:

Parents, you are the first teachers of the faith. Your love, witness, behavior, support and values provide your children with their earliest experiences of God and Church. Your daily sacrifices to send your children to a Catholic school, take them to weekly Mass, help them with homework and chauffeur them to extracurricular activities provide the most important formation in the faith and the greatest inspiration for what our schools offer the whole child. Talk with your children about what they are learning, especially in religious formation, and how your family can embrace the values of your faith. Be disciples of Christ.

Pastors, school leaders, teachers, counselors, staff, and all others who also minister in our Catholic schools, you bring care, expertise, knowledge and deep dedication to the process of faith formation and academic achievement of our children and youth. Take every opportunity, in both word and deed, to embrace and share our Catholic values with the students you serve. Teach as Jesus did. Be disciples of Christ.

Alumni, parishioners and supporters of Catholic schools, you help to sustain and advance our Catholic school mission. Stay involved and informed. Pray for students and teachers. Be disciples of Christ.

Children and youth in Catholic schools, you have been given the great gift of Catholic education. Stay open to this experience and the values and knowledge that you will receive. As you grow in wisdom and understanding, pay it forward by expressing your gratitude for this gift, supporting your fellow students and developing your unique call and gifts to serve others. I pray that this school year will be a time of blessing and growth for you — spiritually, socially and academically. Be disciples of Christ. Know that I remain,

Sincerely in the Lord,

Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre,

Archbishop of Louisville