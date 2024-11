The “Vex Villians” team from Holy Spirit School won the teamwork champion award at the VEX IQ Robotics competition at Holy Spirit School Nov. 16. (Photo Special to The Record)

Holy Spirit School hosted the VEX IQ Robotics Competition Rapid Relay on Nov. 16. Twenty teams from eight schools competed with their custom-built robots.

Holy Spirit School and St. Martha School represented the archdiocesan schools in the competition.

Two teams from Holy Spirit School earned an invitation to the 2025 VEX Kentucky State Championship. Teams from Holy Spirit School also won the design award and the teamwork champion award.

St. Martha School won the innovate award.