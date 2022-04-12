For the second year in a row, Mercy Academy has topped the leaderboard of the annual Alumnae Unite challenge.

At the completion of the challenge March 25, Mercy had 17.88 percent alumnae participation in the fundraiser.

Presentation Academy placed close in second with 17.06 percent. Sacred Heart Academy received donations from 14.7 percent of its alumnae; Assumption High School had support from 11.09 percent; Holy Cross High School had 10.26 percent participation and Bethlehem High School had 6 percent.

The challenge began in earnest at noon March 23 and ended at midnight March 25, but all annual fund gifts made by alumnae from July 1, 2021, counted toward the final participation percentage for the respective schools.

The theme of this year’s challenge was “All for 22.” The goal was for all six schools to reach 22 percent alumnae participation in 2022.

According to an email from Mercy, “In just 60 hours, our six schools brought in 3,200 new donors and raised $264,000. That’s the power of community.”

Donations benefit the annual fund at each school, which supports the operational budget and tuition assistance, bridging the gap between the tuition and what it actually costs to educate a student, according to the schools.