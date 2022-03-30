Kaci Mundorf, a senior at Mercy Academy, was named one of 25 National Honor Society Scholarship Program finalists in the nation.

According to the program’s announcement, Kaci is the founder of Niñas de Jesus, a charitable organization that raises money and collects items for Pasitos De Jesus, a girls’ orphanage in the Dominican Republic. She visited the orphanage when she was 11 and she decided to help young girls like herself have a better life. The effort has been boosted by the University of Louisville Baseball Team.

She has also launched Give PROPS (Positive Reinforcement of Personal Strengths), an initiative to help build self-esteem in young women. Kaci is also secretary of the student council at Mercy.

Twenty-four of the finalists will receive $5,625 scholarships, according to the program. One will be selected as the national winner and receive a $25,000 scholarship.

Kaci also earned an all-expenses-paid trip to the Trailblazing Leadership Weekend set for April 23 to 26 in Washington, D.C.