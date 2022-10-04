Uncategorized

‘Accommodate’ college and career night set for Nov. 3 at Mercy Academy

The Archdiocese of Louisville is sponsoring Accommodate 2022: A College and Career Night for Students Seeking Support Services and Post-Secondary Career Opportunities Nov. 3. 

The event will take place at Mercy Academy, 5801 Fegenbush Lane, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the main gym.

Representatives from colleges, universities and alternative post-secondary programs will provide information and resources on: 

  • How colleges and universities are addressing the needs of students with learning differences.
  • Alternatives to a four-year college track.
  • Availability of community resources to support college students.
  • Post-secondary career opportunities.

 The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Lori Weiter at lweiter@archlou.org or 585-3291.

