‘Accommodate’ college and career night set for Nov. 3 at Mercy Academy

The Archdiocese of Louisville is sponsoring Accommodate 2022: A College and Career Night for Students Seeking Support Services and Post-Secondary Career Opportunities Nov. 3.

The event will take place at Mercy Academy, 5801 Fegenbush Lane, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the main gym.

Representatives from colleges, universities and alternative post-secondary programs will provide information and resources on:

How colleges and universities are addressing the needs of students with learning differences.

Alternatives to a four-year college track.

Availability of community resources to support college students.

Post-secondary career opportunities.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Lori Weiter at lweiter@archlou.org or 585-3291.