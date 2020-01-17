Mercy Academy seniors donate time and resources

Record Staff Report

Mercy Academy held a prayer service Jan. 8 to celebrate the work of its senior class’ Service Learning and Leadership Program.

The students donated close to 5,000 volunteer hours and raised more than $7,000 to address some of the “critical concerns of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas,” according to a press release from the school.

Students focused on a variety of issues affecting women, immigrants, refugees, education, affordable housing and the environment. The students worked with various local organizations for the last two semesters.

Among the organizations were Doors to Hope — a ministry of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth — and Catholic Charities of Louisville.