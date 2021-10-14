Mercy Academy held a drive to collect toiletries and household items to benefit Afghan evacuees who will soon be resettled in Louisville.

Mercy students, members of the faculty and members of the community donated enough items, including bedroom and dining room furniture, cleaning supplies and dishes, to fill two vehicles. The items were donated to Kentucky Refugee Ministries, a local nonprofit set to serve about 200 Afghan evacuees, according to a press release from Mercy Academy.

The school held the drive in honor of Mercy Day, celebrated Sept. 24, and this year’s theme, “Opening Doors: Creating Places of Welcome.”

Mercy Day celebrates the history of the Sisters of Mercy and their founder Catharine McAuley. Father Charles Walker, who serves as the school’s chaplain, blessed the donations during a Mercy Day Mass at the school.