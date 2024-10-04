Empty Bowls set for Oct. 13 at Highland Community Campus

Highland Community Ministries will host its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser Oct. 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m at Highland’s Community Campus, 1228 E. Breckinridge St.

The fundraiser will feature a selection of soups, crackers, fruit, dessert and a beverage. Pottery bowls by local artists will be for sale, and there will be live music by the Louisville Country Dancers house band.

Proceeds benefit the organization’s Emergency Assistance Program. Highlands Community Ministries is supported by various congregations in the Highlands, including several Catholic churches.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for those ages 6 to 17. Kids 5 and under eat free.