Mercy Academy adds new courses to its curriculum

Mercy Academy, 5801 Fegenbush Lane, announced July 2 that the school has added 17 new courses for the 2024-2025 school year.

Students will be able to choose from classes such as business finance and investment, medical office procedures, film studies, multi-media marketing, digital photography, social psychology, playwriting and pop rock 101 among others, according to a press release.

New science courses will offer more opportunities for studies in engineering, including a work-study program with General Electric Appliance.

Mercy’s principal, Dr. Cynthia Smith-Ough, said the school considered specific requests from students and took into account the “skills needed by the workplace of tomorrow.”

“We are thrilled to offer an even more well-rounded curriculum for Mercy Academy students in the upcoming school year, equipping them with the skills to succeed in a dynamic and ever-changing world,” she said.