Jordan Stull, a member of St. John the Apostle Church in Brandenburg, Ky., and a student at Meade County High School, has been named a 2024 National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winner by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition. More than 6,000 students will receive $26 million in scholarships this year, according to a news release from the organization.

Additional scholarships will be announced in the coming weeks and months.