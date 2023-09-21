Archdiocesan News

Mass for Medical Professionals set for Oct. 15 at the Cathedral

by

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre is inviting healthcare workers to attend the annual Mass for Medical Professionals at noon on Oct. 15 at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 South Fifth St.

“Invoking the blessing of St. Luke, the patron saint of physicians, this event gathers doctors, dentists, nurses, psychologists, respiratory therapists, physical therapists and all who work in healthcare to ask God’s blessing upon those who serve in this profession,” said an announcement about the event. 

While the Mass is a Catholic liturgy, medical professionals of all faiths are invited to attend and to wear their uniforms.

Tags from the story
, ,
0
The Record
Written By
The Record
More from The Record
Training for leaders of divorce-care ministry planned for March 2
A leader-training seminar based on “The Catholic’s Divorce Survival Guide,” will be...
Read More
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *