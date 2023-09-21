Mass for Medical Professionals set for Oct. 15 at the Cathedral

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre is inviting healthcare workers to attend the annual Mass for Medical Professionals at noon on Oct. 15 at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 South Fifth St.

“Invoking the blessing of St. Luke, the patron saint of physicians, this event gathers doctors, dentists, nurses, psychologists, respiratory therapists, physical therapists and all who work in healthcare to ask God’s blessing upon those who serve in this profession,” said an announcement about the event.

While the Mass is a Catholic liturgy, medical professionals of all faiths are invited to attend and to wear their uniforms.