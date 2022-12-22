Mass for all life will be celebrated on Jan. 14

A Mass for the sanctity of all life will be celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre on Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

The liturgy will be at St. Gabriel Church, 5505 Bardstown Road. A reception will follow Mass.

During the rose ceremony, a traditional part of this event, representatives of local organizations, including parishes and schools, will come forward to receive a rose that represents their commitment to life. To register for the rose ceremony, contact Celesta Arnold at celesta.arnold58@gmail.com.