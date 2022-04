Beckett Gunderson, a sixth-grade student at Holy Trinity School, has been cast in a recurring role on the CBS crime drama NCIS-Los Angeles.

In flashbacks, Beckett plays the young Grisha Callen, who is a special agent portrayed by actor Chris O’Donnell.

Beckett recently became a member of the Screen Actors Guild.

His mother Jenny Gunderson said that when Beckett’s in California filming the show, his teachers send assignments with him so he can work on the set with a tutor.