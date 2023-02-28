‘Maryland to Kentucky and Beyond’ reunion set for June 9 and 10 

The 2023 Maryland to Kentucky and Beyond reunion will be held on June 9 and 10 at the Nelson County Fairgrounds in Bardstown, Ky.

The reunion is an opportunity for the descendants of the “Catholic League of Families” to meet and share family history.

The league, formed in 1785, was a group of families from three southern Maryland counties — St. Mary’s, Charles and Prince George’s. The families pledged to migrate to Kentucky together for a variety of reasons, including for the freedom to openly practice their faith. They first settled in Nelson, Marion and Washington counties, now known as the Kentucky Holy Land.

The schedule on June 9 will include registration, vendors and genealogy sharing. The June 10 schedule will include sessions on Kentucky history, archival records and DNA, genealogy sharing, vendors and an evening banquet.

The reunion, which will be in the fairgrounds’ Samuels Hall, is typically held every few years in areas where the family descendants settled or where they came from in Maryland. It’s back after several years off due to the pandemic.

For event schedules and registration information, go to https://sites.google.com/site/mdtoky3/.