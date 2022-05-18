A raffle planned May 25 by Elizabethtown-based nonprofit Give 270 will benefit St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky. It aims to raise $100,000.

“On behalf of every student, teacher and faculty member at St. James, I am incredibly grateful that our school will be the recipient for this raffle,” said director of Mission Advancement Jennifer Moran. “Proceeds from these ticket sales will help us fulfill our mission of fostering a love for life-long learning and a devotion to Christ among our area youth.”

To purchase tickets for the Bourbon Strong + Kentucky Strong 50-4-50 Raffle, click here.

Participants must be 21 or older to purchase tickets.