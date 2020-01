The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministries will host “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Brunch & Panel Discussion” Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 West Broadway.

The topic is “Reparations” and the discussion will include: What is a reparation? Who deserves it? Why now? and How do we make it happen?

The event is free and open to the public. For further details or to register, contact the OMM at 471-2146.