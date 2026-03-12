Marriage Announcements — March 2026 Issue

If you would like your marriage announcement to be included in a future issue, click here.

The following couples are preparing for or recently married in the Catholic Church in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

ENGAGED

Cortney Ann Bolt and John “Jack” Joseph Garvey IV will be married on July 11 at St. Louis Bertrand Church. The bride is the daughter of Troy and Robin Bolt of Louisville. She is a graduate of the University of Louisville and is employed by Rosstrant Architects. The groom is the son of the late Michelle Garvey and John Garvey III of Ft. Mitchell, Ky. He is attending medical school at the University of Louisville. The couple will reside in Louisville.

Olivia Katherine Bosch and Charles William Young will be married on March 27 at Immaculata Church in Cincinnati. The bride is the daughter of Michael and Michelle Bosch of Edgewood, Ky. The groom is the son of Daniel and Catherine Young of Louisville.

Mollie Kay Broadus and Ryan James Cummins will be married on May 9 at St. Boniface Church. The bride is the daughter of Matthew and Darla Broadus of Louisville. She graduated from the University of Louisville and works at Mercy Academy as an admissions coordinator. The groom is the son of Mark and Karen Cummins of Louisville. He is a graduate of the University of Louisville and works as an inventory and production manager at Barrels and Billets. The couple will reside in Louisville.

Katherine Daly Bruns and John Owen Freeman will be married on April 24 at St. Francis Xavier Church in Cincinnati. The bride is the daughter of Robert Bruns of Cincinnati and Karen Bruns of Cincinnati. She is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and is pursuing a master’s degree at Xavier University. The groom is the son of Clifton and Pamela Freeman of Louisville. He is a graduate of the University of Dayton and Capital Law School. The couple will reside in Cincinnati.

Allison Nicole Cook and Andrew Forest Wibbels will be married on May 22 at St. Margaret Mary Church. The bride is the daughter of Samuel and Kathryn Cook of Prospect, Ky. She is a graduate of the University of Louisville. The groom is the son of Ronald and Deborah Wibbels of Prospect, Ky. He is a graduate of Hanover College. The couple will reside in Kentucky.

Katherine Ryann Donohue and Benjamin Thomas Kramer will be married on June 20 at St. James Church. The bride is the daughter of Chris and Michele Donohue of Louisville. She is a graduate of the University of Dayton. The groom is the son of Stephen Kramer of Dayton, Ohio. and Kimberly Kramer of Dayton. He is a graduate of the University of Dayton. The couple will reside in Kettering, Ohio.

Sarah Jacob and Benjamin Valle will be married on July 18 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. The bride is the daughter of Matthew and Diana Jacob of Brownsburg, Ind. The groom is the son of Alejandro and Laura Valle of Indianapolis. The couple will reside in Louisville.

Gabrielle Marie Krumpelman and Grant William Keller will be married Aug. 22 at Holy Cross Church in Covington, Ky. The bride is the daughter of Kurt and Ann Krumpelman of Covington, Ky. She graduated from Western Kentucky University and works as a design and digital media specialist for The Record. The groom is the son of Alan and Sherri Keller of Jasper, Ind. He graduated from Indiana University and is a software engineer for Humana. The couple will reside in Louisville.

Eva Lawson and Matthew Graft will be married on Sept. 26 at the Ursuline Motherhouse Chapel of the Immaculate Conception. The bride is the daughter of Bryan and Donna Lawson of Louisville. She graduated from the University of Kentucky and works for Stock Yards Bank and Trust. The groom is the son of Raymond and Cynthia Graft of Louisville. He graduated from Xavier University and works for the Farmers Bank of Milton. The couple will reside in Louisville.

Mary Leitner and Phillip Reid will be married on April 18 at St. Luke Church. The bride is the daughter of the late William and Theresa Smith. The groom is the son of the late Chester and Mary Reid. The couple will reside in Louisville.

Caroline McAllister Rogers and Colby Stephen Whitehouse will be married June 25 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Denver. The bride is the daughter of Maureen McAllister of Louisville. She attended Sacred Heart Academy and will graduate from the University of Notre Dame in May. The groom is the son of Jason and Tamera Whitehouse of Denver. He is a graduate of Regis Jesuit High School in Denver and will graduate in May from the University of Notre Dame.

Marina Nicole Sasnau and Oscar Antonio Rodriguez will be married Oct. 11 in Santa Prisca de Taxco, Mexico. The bride is the daughter of John and Terriann Sasnau of Illinois. She is a graduate of the University of Louisville and works as a resident physician at UofL Hospital. The groom is the son of Cipriano Damasco of Louisville and Margarita Carrera of Louisville. He is a graduate of the University of Louisville and is a resident physician at Adventhealth Orlando. The couple will live in Louisville and Orlando.

Mary Olivia Seeger and Brandon Alexander Ferllini will be married on Aug. 22 at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky. The bride is the daughter of Harry Louis Seeger IV of Bardstown and Stephanie Smith Seeger of Bardstown. The bride is a graduate of Bethlehem High School, Bellarmine University and the University of Dayton. The groom is the son of the late Alexis Mendez-Ferllini of Chicago and of Jon Berman and Giovanna Mendez of Chicago. He is a graduate of DePaul University.

Grace Kaelin Spalding and Anthony Shilo Rayburn will be married on April 18 at St. James Church. The bride is the daughter of Dr. Stuart and Susan Spalding of Louisville. She is a graduate of Bellarmine University and is a medical laboratory scientist. The groom is the son of Shilo and Sarah Rayburn of Louisville. He is a graduate of the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training. He serves as a sergeant in the Kentucky Army National Guard and works for the Department of Homeland Security. The couple will reside in Louisville.

Tiffany Thieneman and Seth Harvey will be married on June 6 at St. Michael Church. The bride is the daughter of Kevin and Cindy Thieneman of Louisville. She is a graduate of Presentation Academy. The groom is the son of Sean Harvey of Madison, Ind., and Carol Box of Jeffersonville, Ind. He is a graduate of St. Xavier High School. The couple will reside in Jeffersonville.

Alyssa Wilder and Elijah Byrne will be married on June 6 at the Ursuline Motherhouse Chapel of the Immaculate Conception. The bride is the daughter of Benjamin and Michelle Wilder of Louisville. She is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and works in strategic communications. The groom is the son of Gabriel and Carrie Byrne of Louisville. He attended the University of Kentucky and works for the Lee Company. The couple will reside in Nashville.

MARRIED

Casey Jane Cochran and William Theodore Garrett were married Oct. 18, 2025, at St. Augustine Church in Lebanon, Ky. The bride is the daughter of Steven and Michele Cochran of Harveysburg, Ohio. She is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and works as an agronomist at Peterson Farms. The groom is the son of Christopher and Katheryn Garrett of Bardstown, Ky. He is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and is a farmer. The couple will reside in Lebanon.

Jordan Nicole Hartlage and Matthew Douglas Roser were married on Feb. 21 at the Cathedral of the Assumption. The bride is the daughter of Gary and Mary Sue Hartlage of Elizabethtown, Ky. She is a graduate of Central Hardin High School and the University of Louisville and is employed by Bullitt County Public Schools. The groom is the son of Douglas and Kathleen Roser of Louisville. He is a graduate of St. Xavier High School and the University of Louisville and he works for Texas Roadhouse. The couple will reside in Louisville.

Mary Catherine Thomas and Dalton Lee Kinslow were married Dec. 13, 2025, at St. Joseph Church in Bowling Green, Ky. The bride is the daughter of Randy and Jenny Thomas of Bowling Green. She is a graduate of Western Kentucky University and works as a reporter for The Record. The groom is the son of Steve and Ann Kinslow of Austin, Ky. He is a graduate of the University of Kentucky’s College of Pharmacy and works as a staff pharmacist. The couple will reside in Louisville.

Meghan Katherine Strite and Chase Austin Kasko were married Dec. 31, 2025, at St. Albert the Great Church. The bride is the daughter of David and Lisa Strite of Louisville. She is a graduate of the University of Dayton and works at the DePaul School. The groom is the son of Gary and Susan Kasko of Pennsylvania. He graduated from the University of Dayton and works in diversified automation. The couple will reside in Louisville.

