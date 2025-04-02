Maranatha Retreat strengthens faith in God, says dad who cares for special needs son

Mark Robinson is seen with his son, Kevin Robinson, in their home March 27. Robinson, caregiver for his son, attended the Maranatha Retreat for chronically ill individuals and their caretakers last fall. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Mark Robinson, who has twice attended the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Maranatha Retreat with his 25-year-old son, Kevin, said he leaves each time with a deeper trust in God.

The Maranatha Retreat is a day-long event for chronically ill individuals and their caregivers. It’s organized by the archdiocese’s Family and Life Ministries Office.

“It was a great morale booster. It helped to build my trust in God,” said Robinson during an interview at his home, where he cares for his son who has special needs. “I couldn’t do any of this if I didn’t trust in God.”

Robinson and his son attended the retreat in the fall of 2023 and returned in 2024, he said.

The next retreat will take place on May 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Flaget Center, 1925 Lewiston Drive.

Denise Bouchard, who helps coordinate the event, said she’s heard from participants “who have gained so much” from the experience. “It’s such a big part of nourishing them,” she said of the caretakers.

Chronically ill individuals and those who care for them have limited opportunities to do things outside the home, she noted. That’s why the Maranatha Retreat is so nourishing, she said.

“It’s a very relaxed and prayerful day. There are a lot of good conversations, and hearing other people’s stories is encouraging,” Bouchard said.

Robinson said the conversations he had with other participants were the best part of the event. He lives with his wife, a medical doctor, and two other sons, so he doesn’t feel isolated. However, he doesn’t have many opportunities to encounter other caregivers.

The retreat not only helped build his trust in God, it helped him to open up about his struggles, Robinson said.

“Especially when you hear how people are praying and what they’re asking God for,” he said. “It helps you to be bold enough to ask God for a little more than you were asking for.”

Mark Robinson covered his son Kevin Robinson with a prayer blanket in their home March 27. Robinson, the caregiver for son, attended the Maranatha Retreat for chronically ill individuals and their caretakers last fall. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Robinson’s son, Kevin, was born with developmental delays and, during childhood, developed Batten disease, which affects the brain and nervous system. He started losing his eyesight around the age of eight and lost his ability to speak about 12 years ago, said Robinson.

Kevin depends on a wheelchair and receives nourishment through a tube. Despite these limitations, Robinson said they stay active. Their days include Mass at their parish, St. Gabriel Church, outings to the park and exercise at the YMCA, where he and Kevin do water aerobics. Despite the challenges they face, Robinson said he’s grateful to be able to take care of his son.

At the Maranatha Retreat, participants can expect to find spiritual presentations, opportunities for small-group sharing, prayer and the opportunity to take part in various sacraments.

Bouchard said it’s common for people considering the retreat to feel nervous and wonder if the retreat is right for them. Those registering will have the opportunity to discuss their health conditions with an organizer to ensure the retreat can meet their needs.



Among the illnesses and medical conditions that are considered chronic for the purposes of the retreat, are cancer, diabetes, heart and lung problems, stroke, depression, stress and anxiety.

Bouchard encourages those who may be hesitant to reach out to her for more information. To ask questions or register, contact Bouchard in the Family and Life Ministries Office at 636-0296 or dbouchard@archlou.org. While the retreat is free, registration is required.