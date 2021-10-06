Archdiocesan News

Students and parishioners pray
during 40 Days for Life campaign

Students from Our Lady of Providence High School in Clarksville, Ind., prayed the rosary outside of the EMW Women’s Surgical Center in downtown Louisville Oct. 1, 10 days into the 40 Days for Life prayer campaign. The campaign coordinates 24-hour prayerful and peaceful vigils at abortion clinics around the nation and the world. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

The biannual 40 Days for Life prayer campaign began Sept. 22 and will continue through Oct. 31.

The campaign consists of 40 days of prayer, fasting and public witness to the sanctity of life at abortion facilities around the nation and abroad. Its goal is to protect mothers and their children from abortion.

Ed Harpring, a parishioner of St. Louis Bertrand Church, knelt in prayer outside the EMW Women’s Surgical Center in downtown Louisville Oct. 1. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

The campaign coordinates 24-hour vigils at abortion clinics around the world. The local vigil is held outside the EMW Women’s Surgical Center in downtown Louisville. Parishioners from various churches in the Archdiocese of Louisville have been praying outside the center. Volunteers can participate by keeping peaceful and prayerful vigil or by praying or fasting.

To sign up or learn more about participating in 40 Days for Life locally, visit https://www.40daysforlife.com/en/louisville.

Parishioners from St. Louis Bertrand Church and Annunciation Church in Shelbyville, Ky., took part in a vigil outside the EMW Women’s Surgical Center Oct. 1. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *