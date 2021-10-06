The biannual 40 Days for Life prayer campaign began Sept. 22 and will continue through Oct. 31.

The campaign consists of 40 days of prayer, fasting and public witness to the sanctity of life at abortion facilities around the nation and abroad. Its goal is to protect mothers and their children from abortion.

The campaign coordinates 24-hour vigils at abortion clinics around the world. The local vigil is held outside the EMW Women’s Surgical Center in downtown Louisville. Parishioners from various churches in the Archdiocese of Louisville have been praying outside the center. Volunteers can participate by keeping peaceful and prayerful vigil or by praying or fasting.

To sign up or learn more about participating in 40 Days for Life locally, visit https://www.40daysforlife.com/en/louisville.