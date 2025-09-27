Maranatha Retreat for the chronically ill and caregivers set for Nov. 8

A Maranatha Retreat, designed for those who are chronically ill and their caregivers, will be held Nov. 8 at the Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various illnesses and medical conditions — including cancer, diabetes, heart and lung problems, stroke, depression, stress and anxiety — are considered chronic and would qualify individuals to take part in the retreat.

The retreat is free, but registration is required. Registrants will have the opportunity to discuss their health conditions with an organizer to ensure the retreat can meet their needs. To register or for more information, contact Morgann Lucas in the Family and Life Ministries Office at 636-0296.