Green Mass directs the faithful to look for God in creation

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre received the gifts presented by Trinity High School seniors Pierce Watson, right, and Mateo Hoffman during the Green Mass Sept. 25 at St. Raphael Church. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

The procession for the Sept. 25 Green Mass was led by St. Raphael Church altar servers, from left, Nate Lasley, a junior at St. Xavier High School, Avery Shadle, also a St. Xavier junior and Sam Drummond, a DeSales High School freshman. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Assumption High School students participated in the Green Mass for the care of creation Sept. 25 at St. Raphael Church. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Deacon Ned Berghausen gave the homily at the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Green Mass for the care of creation Sept. 25 at St. Raphael Church. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Students, including ones from Presentation Academy and DeSales High School, were among those who attended the Green Mass and a program afterward on Sept. 25 at St. Raphael Church. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

A crowd of students and adults listened to a presentation given by Trinity High School senior Daniel Roche after the Green Mass Sept. 25 at St. Raphael Church. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Deacon Ned Berghausen processed into St. Raphael Church for the annual Green Mass Sept. 25 followed by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, who presided. The Green Mass celebrates care for creation. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

More than 100 people attended the Archdiocese of Louisville’s annual Green Mass, a Mass for the care of creation celebrated Sept. 25 at St. Raphael Church.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre presided and was assisted by Deacon Ned Berghausen, who gave the homily.

Deacon Berghausen encouraged the congregation to look beyond the surface beauty of creation, such as flowers and birds, and “discern the intelligence, power and love of the creator who fashioned them.”

He also drew attention to the ways Catholics praise God and creation during Mass. The Liturgy of the Word at the Mass centered on creation; the Nicene Creed points to the “Maker of heaven and earth” and the Eucharistic Prayer offers this praise: “Blessed are you God of all creation.”

“Let us look for those signs in nature that point us to God,” he said.

Following the liturgy, the congregants gathered in St. Raphael’s media room for a reception and presentations given by high school students about how they care for creation. Trinity senior Daniel Roche discussed the different types of light bulbs available, which ones are most efficient and how to dispose of bulbs properly.

Assumption High School provided a tri-fold board that promotes “slow fashion” — buying second-hand clothes rather than buying new items made cheaply for disposability, known as “fast fashion.”

St. Xavier High School’s Environmental Club members said they tend a vegetable garden, whose produce is donated to Dare to Care. They also said they educate fellow students about waste reduction.

DeSales High School shared about energy efficiencies at the school.

Representatives of Sacred Heart Schools, Mercy Academy and Presentation Academy also attended.