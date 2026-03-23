Maple Mount Ursulines elect new leadership council

Sister Sharon Sullivan

Following a series of meetings March 12-14, the Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph in Maple Mount, Ky., elected new council members, who will serve until 2030.

“The new Council will be installed during a ceremony on July 19, 2026,” according to a press release from the sisters.

Sister Sharon Sullivan was elected congregational leader, a position she has held twice before, from 2010-2016 and 2022-2026. Sister Sullivan is in her 44th year as an Ursuline Sister, and has spent most of her ministry at Brescia University, where she served as a professor, coordinator of special education and academic dean.

Sister Alicia Coomes

Sister Alicia Coomes, who was elected associate congregational leader, is in her 47th year of religious life. She has served in pastoral care ministries and vocational ministries. This will be her first time serving in an elected position.

Sister Judith Nell Riney and Sister Larraine Lauter will serve as councilors. Sister Riney, in her 59th year as an Ursuline, previously served as an elected councilor from 2016 to 2022. Sister Lauter, in her 47th year as an Ursuline, has served as executive director of Water By Women in Louisville since 2012. This is her first elected office.

Sister Judith Nell Riney