Local Catholic Women’s Conference draws 350

Participants in the Catholic Women's Conference chatted with local Catholic vendors and ministries at Holy Spirit Church on Nov. 8. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Lisa Cotter, a Catholic speaker and author, addressed the audience of more than 350 women gathered at Holy Trinity Church for the Catholic Women’s Conference on Nov. 8. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Attendees of the Catholic Women’s Conference chatted with representatives of Catholic ministries at Holy Spirit Church on Nov. 8. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Attendees of the Catholic Women’s Conference chatted with local Catholic vendors and ministries at Holy Spirit Church on Nov. 8. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Attendees of the Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic Women’s Conference prayed during the event’s opening session on Nov. 8. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Women of all ages and stages — from mothers to religious sisters — gathered for the Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic Women’s Conference held at Holy Trinity Church on Nov. 8. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Grandmothers, mothers, religious sisters, young adults and teens gathered for the Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic Women’s Conference heard that God wants to be close to them.

Lisa Cotter, a Catholic speaker and author, addressed the audience of more than 350 women gathered at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, for the day-long conference.

In the opening keynote session, Cotter asked the women to recall the story of Adam and Eve.

“For no other reason than love, God created Adam and Eve, and he placed them in a garden. He placed them there so he could be with them. So he could walk with them. So he could spend time with them. Because all he ever wanted was to be with them,” Cotter said.

After Adam and Eve’s sin, they left the garden, she noted. But God’s desire to be with them didn’t stop.

“From the moment that they left, God put into action his plan to win them back because all he wanted was to be with them,” said Cotter.

God’s plan to “win them back” is unveiled throughout the Old Testament and revealed in Jesus, who “took on sin to reverse that separation so we can be together again” in heaven, she said.

As we await heaven, God also comes to us now, she said.

“God comes to us, is with us, through the sacraments. The sacraments are where God breaks through the barriers of heaven to earth so he can touch us,” she said.

This is most obvious in the Eucharist, she said.

“God loves us so much that he will hide himself in bread just so he can physically be with us,” she said. “This is how much our God loves you. This is how desperate he is to be that close to you, to touch you.”

The conference also included opportunities for praise and worship, adoration, Mass, prayer ministry, confession and a panel discussion, as well as opportunities to shop with local Catholic vendors and a chance to encounter local ministries.

Katie Cummings, a parishioner of St. Louis Bertrand Church, signed up for the conference as soon as registrations opened, she said in an interview at the event.

As a working mother, she said, “I was just excited to have something to do that was for me.”

“I think that anything that brings us together, especially as women, is helpful and important. This is a way to get out and meet other people,” Cummings said.

Meredith Holbrook, a high school senior, and her mother, Brandan Holbrook, were also among those who attended the conference.

“Our faith is something that we share, and we just wanted to do this together,” said Meredith Holbrook.

She came to the conference with hopes of feeling “a sense of connectivity” with other Catholics, she said in an interview.

“It’s really nice to be surrounded by other Catholic people who share my religion because I don’t get that at school,” she said.