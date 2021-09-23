Liturgy Formation Program offered

The Archdiocese of Louisville will offer a two-part Liturgy Formation Program this fall and winter. The two sets of classes will provide opportunities for gaining a deeper understanding of the rituals of the church and a greater knowledge of liturgical ministry, according to organizers.

An announcement about the program said the Liturgy Formation Program is open to all parishioners but would be especially beneficial to worship and music directors, worship committees, liturgy preparation teams, musicians, deacons and sacristans.

The first module of six classes will be offered this fall, with a second module of six classes available in the winter of 2022.

The fall module will be held on Wednesdays Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27 and Nov. 3 and 10 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Catholic Enrichment Center (CEC), 3146 W. Broadway. Fall classes will also be available on Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane. Those dates are Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28 and Nov. 4 and 11.

Winter classes will be held at the CEC from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m Jan. 19 and 26 and Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23. Classes at Our Lady of Lourdes will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 20 and 27 and Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24.

Each module is $80 and the fee includes all texts and materials. To register online, visit www.archlou.org/worship. For more information, call 636-0296, ext. 1260.