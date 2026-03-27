Letter from the Archbishop — Pontifical Good Friday Collection supports the Church in the Holy Land

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

My Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Greetings in the Lord! On Good Friday, parishes will conduct the annual Pontifical Good Friday Collection, which supports the Church in the Holy Land. Since the time of St. Paul, Christians throughout the world have understood the responsibility to support the land where Jesus walked.

Christians in the Holy Land need our support and prayers as they continue to face incredible hardships in the region, especially with the ongoing tensions and conflicts. Families need basic things like food, medicine, and school tuition to ensure their children can receive a Christian education. Many Christians rely on the pilgrimage industry to make a living, which has been interrupted again by the violence in the region.

Among the many programs and projects, this collection supports sanctuaries, parishes, schools, university scholarships, healthcare facilities, friars preparing for priesthood and the restoration of houses and apartments.

The Pontifical Good Friday Collection offers all Catholics an opportunity to express their solidarity with the Church in the Holy Land. Your donation will make a difference in the lives of Christians still living in the region and caught up in violence and instability. You become an instrument of peace in a troubled land.

Thank you for your generosity and your prayers!

Please know that I remain,

Sincerely in the Lord,



Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Archbishop of Louisville