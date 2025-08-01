Letter from the Archbishop — Peter’s Pence collection set for Aug. 16-17

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

My Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Greetings in the Lord! Catholics around the world have supported the Church’s mission of evangelization and charity for centuries by giving to the Peter’s Pence collection. Our parishes will participate in this annual collection on the weekend of August 16-17. The Peter’s Pence collection started as a way for Catholics to express their unity with the pope and it continues today.

This tangible expression of unity with the Holy Father has a dual purpose set by the Holy See: “(1) To support the Holy Father’s mission, which extends throughout the entire world, from the proclamation of the Gospel to the promotion of integral human development, education, peace, and brotherhood among peoples: thanks also to the many activities of service carried out by the dicasteries, bodies and organs of the Holy See that assist him every day; and (2) To support the numerous charitable works in aid of people and families in difficulty, populations afflicted by natural disasters and wars, or who are in need of humanitarian assistance or support for development.”

Your contribution to Peter’s Pence helps fund not only all the activities of the dicasteries of the Roman Curia that assist Pope Leo XIV in his ministry, but also several solidarity projects that aid those most in need. To learn more about the ways in which Peter’s Pence supports the Holy Father’s ministry of mercy, visit www.obolodisanpietro.va/en/cos-e-l-obolo.html.

Please prayerfully consider supporting this year’s collection as an act of mercy and charity. Join our brothers and sisters in faith from around the globe to help Pope Leo carry out his ministry to the Universal Church and reach out to the most marginalized in our world. Thank you for considering this invitation.

Please know that I remain,

Sincerely in the Lord,

Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Archdiocese of Louisville