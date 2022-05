Fifty-one students in the Archdiocese of Louisville have been selected for the 2022 Governor’s Scholars Program. The scholars and their schools are:

Assumption High School — Anna Alfin, Kathleen Kolokowsky, Elizabeth Lucas, Morgan Schultz and Calista Waldridge.

Bethlehem High School — Virginia Clements, Rylee French, Lillian Meredith, Matthew Rice, Aiden Schrenger and Victoria Sparks.

DeSales High School — Zachary Quirk.

Holy Cross High School — Rebecca Kaelin, Megan Konshak and Ethan Scobee.

Mercy Academy — Abigail Emerson, Natalie Greenwell, Lauren Land, Fiona Nguyen, Kennedy Nicholson and Sophia Rogers.

Presentation Academy — Casandra Sullivan.

St. Xavier High School — Evan Bockelman, Holden Coyle, Nathan Donohue, William Frye, Bennett Haara, Jackson McDonner, Weston Metts, Liam Ryan, Jace Taila and Charles Will.

Sacred Heart Academy — Verity Brown, Shelby Davis, Carter Franklin, Grace Guernsey, Louise Imber, Ophelia Lorenz, Erin McLarney, Isabela Moreno, Elaina Ralston, Vittoria Riedling, Abigail Rutledge and Isabella Yochum.

Trinity High School — Benjamine Block, Joseph Eng, Krish Gupta, Matthew Hunter, John Kehdy, Benjamine McBride and Christopher Raymer.