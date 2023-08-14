Letter from the Archbishop — Parishes will take up the Peter’s Pence Collection August 19-20

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

My dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Greetings in the Lord!

On August 19-20, 2023, parishes will take up the Peter’s Pence Collection.

On August 14, 2021, a powerful earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale struck within 100 miles of the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince. More than 2,000 people were killed, 12,000 were injured and 300 were missing. Then widespread damage to houses and other structures was worsened by a tropical storm that hit the island shortly afterward. In responding to the urgent needs of the victims of these disasters, Pope Francis donated €200,000 through the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development to support immediate emergency relief efforts in the most affected dioceses in Haiti.

Your contribution to the Peter’s Pence collection helps fund not only all the activities of the dicasteries of the Roman Curia that assist the pope in the exercise of his ministry but also several solidarity projects that aid those most in need. To learn more about the ways in which this collection supports the Holy Father’s ministry of mercy, visit https://www.obolodisanpietro.va/en/cos-e-l-obolo.html (English) or https://www.obolodisanpietro.va/es/cos-e-l-obolo.html (español).

Please prayerfully consider supporting this year’s collection as an act of mercy and charity. Join our brothers and sisters in faith from around the globe to help Pope Francis carry out his ministry to the Universal Church and reach out to the most marginalized in our world. Thank you and may God bless you abundantly. Please know that I remain.

Sincerely in the Lord,

Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Archbishop of Louisville